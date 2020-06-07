Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $65.28 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,596 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.34% of Xilinx worth $65,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Xilinx by 63.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 41,590 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 238.7% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 541,895 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,235,000 after purchasing an additional 381,905 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,377 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1,361.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,523 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 80,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XLNX. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.22.

XLNX opened at $96.20 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Xilinx’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 45.37%.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

