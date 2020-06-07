Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $64.58 Million Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 125.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,756,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093,402 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.94% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $64,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $463,358,000 after buying an additional 3,065,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,911,000 after buying an additional 2,594,373 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,690,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,783,000 after buying an additional 54,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,116,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,491,000 after buying an additional 320,066 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COG opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $25.85.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

