Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $60.39 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Parker-Hannifin worth $60,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $5,640,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $195.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

