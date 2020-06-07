Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,761 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.38% of Welltower worth $71,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Welltower by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $61.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.63. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

