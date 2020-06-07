Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,329,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,710 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Johnson Controls International worth $62,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $248,097,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $206,751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $108,376,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 221.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $102,776,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $654,045.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares in the company, valued at $28,411,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

JCI opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.