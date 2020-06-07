Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,828,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 996,476 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $68,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $5,562,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 2,220.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,932,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418,660 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,430,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $230,009,000 after purchasing an additional 232,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in BP by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $138,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,906 shares during the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP opened at $27.71 on Friday. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.87.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

