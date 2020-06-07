Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 63,648 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 63,648 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.45% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $74,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,384,000 after buying an additional 738,892 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,945,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,034,135,000 after buying an additional 314,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,114,000 after buying an additional 109,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,724,000 after buying an additional 87,281 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,017,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

