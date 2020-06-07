Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 4,382 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Republic Services worth $56,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,114.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,080 shares of company stock valued at $641,015. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Shares of RSG opened at $89.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.