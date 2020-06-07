Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 137,075 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,075 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of Fortive worth $65,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 78.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $314,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,843.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.23. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.36.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

