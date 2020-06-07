Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,047 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Cerner worth $59,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Cerner by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,690 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cerner by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 449,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,345,000 after acquiring an additional 268,486 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 290.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 127,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 94,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $285,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $193,392.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,278 shares of company stock worth $8,354,806. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $73.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. SunTrust Banks downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen raised Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

