Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,806 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of Amphenol worth $67,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after acquiring an additional 61,543 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 249,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $601,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,082 shares of company stock worth $14,371,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Bank of America dropped their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.43.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.