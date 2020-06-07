Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 45,576 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,576 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.34% of DTE Energy worth $61,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in DTE Energy by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 31,809 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $529,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 65.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,087,000 after buying an additional 1,323,085 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,135,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $114.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.86. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.69.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.