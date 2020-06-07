Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.07)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $50.0-51.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.79 million.Pagerduty also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.3–0.25 EPS.

NYSE PD opened at $26.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. Pagerduty has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.19%. Pagerduty’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pagerduty will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pagerduty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.43.

In related news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $1,188,427.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,600,009 shares in the company, valued at $97,452,243.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $162,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,356 shares of company stock worth $4,684,221. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

