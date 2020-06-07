Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) PT Raised to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pagerduty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pagerduty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of PD opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. Pagerduty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.19%. Pagerduty’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pagerduty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $1,188,427.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,600,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,452,243.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $100,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,356 shares of company stock worth $4,684,221. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pagerduty during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Pagerduty during the first quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pagerduty in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

