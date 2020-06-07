Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.75.
COO stock opened at $318.54 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.74 and a 200 day moving average of $314.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 31,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
About Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
