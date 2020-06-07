Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

AMRS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of AMRS opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.49. Amyris has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amyris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

