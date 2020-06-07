ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONEXF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEX from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of ONEX from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ONEX from $85.80 to $88.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ONEX from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.13.

OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67. ONEX has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($9.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ONEX had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 389.88%. The company had revenue of ($990.00) million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

