ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock Price Up 11.4% on Analyst Upgrade

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s share price rose 11.4% on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $35.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ONEOK traded as high as $47.12 and last traded at $45.35, approximately 8,041,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 5,700,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.71.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OKE. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

