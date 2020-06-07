OneConnect Financial Technology Co.’s (NASDAQ:OCFT) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 10th

OneConnect Financial Technology’s (NASDAQ:OCFT) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 10th. OneConnect Financial Technology had issued 31,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $312,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of OneConnect Financial Technology’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.30. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.60 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,628,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,646,000.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

