Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC) Insider Acquires £24,440 in Stock

Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC) insider Meinhard Schmidt purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,440 ($32,149.43).

Meinhard Schmidt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Meinhard Schmidt purchased 18,000 shares of Oncimmune stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £8,820 ($11,602.21).

Shares of Oncimmune stock opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.76) on Friday. Oncimmune Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 135.15 ($1.78). The company has a market cap of $81.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.80.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Oncimmune in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Oncimmune Company Profile

Oncimmune Holdings Plc, an early cancer detection company, develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom and North America. The company engages in the development of autoantibody based platform to allow cancer detection to a range of solid cancer tumor types. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test, which is ordered by a doctor to aid in the risk assessment and early detection of lung cancer in high-risk patients and to stratify indeterminate pulmonary nodules for the risk of malignancy.

