Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Trading 6.7% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) traded up 6.7% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.06, 2,335,351 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,355,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Specifically, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $74,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,488,199.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,305,080 shares in the company, valued at $23,778,557.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $234,731. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 541.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

