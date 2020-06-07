OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OGC. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Pi Financial set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.79.

TSE OGC opened at C$2.67 on Wednesday. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.16 and a twelve month high of C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.30.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

