Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Obseva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $4.79 on Friday. Obseva has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $245.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Obseva by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Obseva by 52.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Obseva by 531.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Obseva by 1,838.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Obseva by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

