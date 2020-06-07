Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Investment analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s current price.

CHGG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. First Analysis raised shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.35.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. Chegg has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $82,298.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,850,711.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,780.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,991 shares of company stock worth $14,723,741. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

