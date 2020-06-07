Northern Oil & Gas Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 17,183 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,390% compared to the average volume of 1,153 call options.

NOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks cut Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 801,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $481,127.40. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 583,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $461,251.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 73.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 103.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,377 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $0.94 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.43.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.16 million.

Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

