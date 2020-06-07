NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 22,862 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,862 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.