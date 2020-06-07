NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,992 American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 258,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $89,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $673,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AEL opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $573.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

