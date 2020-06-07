NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Makes New $160,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

