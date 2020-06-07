NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $238,000 in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.97. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.