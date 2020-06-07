NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,682 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,951,000 after buying an additional 595,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,534,000 after acquiring an additional 142,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,749,000 after acquiring an additional 594,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,168,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,654,000 after acquiring an additional 304,935 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DFS. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

DFS opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

