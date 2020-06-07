NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,262 Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

Shares of MCD opened at $197.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.