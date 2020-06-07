Nick Keveth Purchases 5 Shares of Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth acquired 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,291 ($43.29) per share, with a total value of £164.55 ($216.46).

AVON opened at GBX 3,150 ($41.44) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,851.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,471.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 75.90. Avon Rubber plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,226.40 ($16.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,259.64 ($42.88).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a GBX 9.02 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVON shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Avon Rubber from GBX 2,840 ($37.36) to GBX 3,245 ($42.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

