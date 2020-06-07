Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 56,091 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 485,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,833,000 after buying an additional 192,233 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.38. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $72,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,803 shares of company stock worth $6,598,452. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

