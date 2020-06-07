Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) & Arcus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RCUS) Critical Survey

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) and Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and Arcus Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Sunshine Products $362.21 million 0.53 $6.76 million N/A N/A Arcus Biosciences $15.00 million 89.18 -$84.71 million ($1.93) -15.05

Nature’s Sunshine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Arcus Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and Arcus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Sunshine Products 2.17% 6.00% 3.59% Arcus Biosciences -631.95% -55.90% -45.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Arcus Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Arcus Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nature’s Sunshine Products and Arcus Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcus Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Arcus Biosciences has a consensus price target of $35.38, indicating a potential upside of 21.77%. Given Arcus Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcus Biosciences is more favorable than Nature’s Sunshine Products.

Risk and Volatility

Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcus Biosciences has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products beats Arcus Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc., a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment, toothpastes, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the Nature's Sunshine and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial. It is also developing AB154, an anti-T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains antibody, which is in Phase I trial as monotherapy; and AB680, a small-molecule inhibitor of CD73 that is in Phase I healthy volunteer study. The company has a clinical development collaboration agreement with Strata Oncology, Inc. to evaluate AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.