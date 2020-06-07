National Bank Financial Comments on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSE:SBB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SBB opened at C$1.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.68. Sabina Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$0.71 and a one year high of C$2.28. The company has a market cap of $561.28 million and a PE ratio of -145.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total value of C$30,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at C$87,657.18.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inletthat covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

