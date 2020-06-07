National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NABZY. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Australia Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Australia Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised National Australia Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

OTCMKTS NABZY opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. National Australia Bank’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

