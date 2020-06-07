National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NABZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Australia Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Australia Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Australia Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Australia Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NABZY opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. National Australia Bank has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. National Australia Bank’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

