Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,520,000 after buying an additional 206,320 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,526,000 after buying an additional 615,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,258,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,208,000 after buying an additional 103,610 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,575,000 after buying an additional 2,101,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,144,000 after buying an additional 71,873 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $119.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $120.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $355,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

