Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $1,560.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1,030.00.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,712.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,812.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,496.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,714.80. Booking has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 32.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

