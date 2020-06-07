Morgan Stanley Lowers Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $93.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Reinsurance Group of America from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.63.

Shares of RGA opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.63. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $169.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,886,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,839,000 after purchasing an additional 134,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,969,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,223,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,550,000 after purchasing an additional 107,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,263,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,277,000 after acquiring an additional 243,691 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

