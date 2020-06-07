Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $248.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $248.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus upped their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.92.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $279.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.61. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $4,516,528.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,053,112.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,152 shares of company stock worth $20,681,658 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,626,000 after buying an additional 286,170 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,273,000 after buying an additional 144,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,587,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,411,000 after buying an additional 95,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,771,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Moody’s by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,590,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

