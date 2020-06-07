Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Davita worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Davita by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Davita by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Davita by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Davita by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Davita by 178.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Davita alerts:

In other news, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $437,560.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 283,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,003,895.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,186. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Davita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $88.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.