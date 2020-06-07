Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth about $8,923,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 65,434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 23,208 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,399,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,511,000 after buying an additional 2,183,777 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR opened at $30.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.54. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

