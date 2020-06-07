Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $8.16 Million Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 738,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,805 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

NYSE:HST opened at $13.06 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

