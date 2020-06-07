Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $10.10 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Genuine Parts worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average is $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

