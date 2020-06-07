Milbrey Rennie Taylor Sells 1,000 Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stock

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $16,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $545,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Milbrey Rennie Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 1,000 shares of First of Long Island stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $17,580.00.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. First of Long Island Corp has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.50.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Equities analysts forecast that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First of Long Island presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

