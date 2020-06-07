Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) vs. NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Financial Contrast

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Microchip Technology and NVIDIA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology 0 4 18 0 2.82 NVIDIA 4 4 31 0 2.69

Microchip Technology currently has a consensus target price of $111.47, indicating a potential upside of 1.34%. NVIDIA has a consensus target price of $344.14, indicating a potential downside of 3.55%. Given Microchip Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Microchip Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of NVIDIA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microchip Technology and NVIDIA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology $5.27 billion 5.00 $570.60 million $5.18 21.24 NVIDIA $10.92 billion 20.10 $2.80 billion $4.59 77.73

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Microchip Technology. Microchip Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Microchip Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. NVIDIA pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Microchip Technology pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NVIDIA pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Microchip Technology has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years and NVIDIA has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Microchip Technology is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Microchip Technology and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology 10.82% 23.63% 7.26% NVIDIA 28.17% 28.59% 18.82%

Summary

NVIDIA beats Microchip Technology on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices. In addition, the company licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, and analog products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it provides wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and application specific integrated circuits, complex programmable logic devices, and aerospace products. It serves automotive, communications, computing, consumer, aerospace, defense, safety, security, medical, and industrial control markets. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The and Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The company was founded by Jen-Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.