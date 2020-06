Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Metso (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of HUFAF opened at $12.75 on Thursday.

Get Metso alerts:

About Metso

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Parking Operations. It owns and manages offices, retail stores, and restaurant properties, as well as multi-storey car parks.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Metso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.