Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Robert W. Baird

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Medallia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medallia from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.20.

Get Medallia alerts:

NYSE:MDLA opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. Medallia has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.67% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 53,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $990,549.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,308,310.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $683,150.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,813,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,451.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 509,515 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,361 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medallia by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,502,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after buying an additional 3,503,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Medallia by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,984,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,007,000 after buying an additional 5,997,579 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medallia by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,455,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,403,000 after buying an additional 4,706,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medallia by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 524,381 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Medallia by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,131,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,000 after buying an additional 691,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.