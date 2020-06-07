Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,766,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155,766 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.43% of Marathon Petroleum worth $65,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 309,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 999,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,614,000 after acquiring an additional 412,224 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 432,185 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 326,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC opened at $41.56 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

